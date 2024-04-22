Judge OKs phone surveys of jury pool for man charged in 4 University of Idaho student deaths
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge says defense attorneys for a man charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students can resume phone surveys of potential jurors in the case. Bryan Kohberger faces murder charges in connection with the November 2022 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Kohberger’s defense team hired a consultant to survey potential jurors living near the university about things they might have seen, heard or read about the case. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the survey could prejudice the jury pool. The judge ruled Friday the surveys could continue because they include things already in the public record.