Prehistoric lake sturgeon is not endangered, US says despite calls from conservationists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials have decided not to place lake sturgeon on the endangered species list, ensuring annual spearing seasons in Wisconsin and Michigan can continue. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2018 to list the prehistoric fish as endangered or threatened, arguing the creatures have been excessively harvested and their habitats have been deteriorating due to dam construction, water pollution and water diversions. The agency announced on Monday that lake sturgeon don’t need protections under the Endangered Species Act. Officials said that sturgeon stocking programs have led to population growth and returned sturgeon to areas where they had vanished.

