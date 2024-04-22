Security forces kill 11 militants in northwest region bordering Afghanistan, Pakistani military says

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces killed eleven militants in two raids targeting their hideouts in the volatile northwest region bordering Afghanistan. Ten militants were killed in the first raid in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it said in a statement Monday. This came a day after gunmen shot and killed two Pakistani customs officials there. Another militant was killed in the second raid in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the North Waziristan district in the northwest. Such operations often target the Pakistani Taliban, a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

