Trial opens for former Virginia hospital medical director accused of sexual abuse of ex-patients

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says a former longtime medical director of a Virginia hospital that serves vulnerable children used physical examinations as a “ruse” to sexually abuse two teenage patients. The prosecutor made the allegation in opening statements Monday in the trial of Daniel N. Davidow, whose attorney “adamantly” denies that he engaged in any inappropriate conduct. For decades, Davidow served as the medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents. The hospital serves patients from around the country with complex needs. Davidow was criminally charged in 2022 with four felony counts. He faces other allegations he also denies in a pending civil case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.