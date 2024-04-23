A legal challenge over the UK’s role in arms sales to Israel will go ahead

LONDON (AP) — A judge says a legal challenge over the British government’s role in allowing weapons to be sent to Israel can be heard at the High Court later this year. Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq and the U.K.-based Global Legal Action Network are calling for the U.K. to stop granting licenses for arms exports to Israel. Lawyers for the groups argue there is a “clear risk” that the weapons “might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law” in Gaza. A lawyer representing the U.K. Department for Business and Trade says the issue is considered “with conspicuous care and thoroughness.”

