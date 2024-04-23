Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say
By MARK THIESSEN and GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — A former Washington state police officer wanted in two killings has been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase in Oregon. Authorities say his 1-year-old baby was taken safely into custody Tuesday by Oregon State Patrol troopers. The troopers began chasing former Yakima officer Elias Huizar when they saw him driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon. Police say Huizar sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and that his condition was unknown. Huizar went on the run Monday after killing two people, including his former wife.