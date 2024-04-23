Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Washington state police officer wanted in two killings has been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase in Oregon. Authorities say his 1-year-old baby was taken safely into custody Tuesday by Oregon State Patrol troopers. The troopers began chasing former Yakima officer Elias Huizar when they saw him driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon. Police say Huizar sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and that his condition was unknown. Huizar went on the run Monday after killing two people, including his former wife.

By MARK THIESSEN and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

