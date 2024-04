Nearly a third of American adults don’t get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Stress and anxiety are keep people from snoozing, as can a culture that experts say is about productivity, not rest. Experts say that you should create a buffer zone and watch watch what you eat before bed. They also say it’s important to limit screen time before sleep.

