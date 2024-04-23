Spanish judge freezes a bank account of Piqué’s company amid probe into Saudi deal to host Super Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered a bank account of a company run by former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué to be frozen while she investigates suspicions of corruption in the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Piqué’s sports entertainment company Kosmos has not immediately replied to a request for comment. Kosmos was involved in the 2020 deal between the Spanish soccer federation and Saudi officials to play the Spanish Super Cup in the country. Piqué played in the Super Cup before retiring. The probe was started in 2022 following a leaked conversation by Piqué and former federation president Luis Rubiales regarding millions of euros in commissions

