Suspect in break-in at Los Angeles mayor’s official residence charged with burglary, vandalism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 29-year-old suspect in a break-in at the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been charged with burglary and vandalism. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón says Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a Los Angeles resident, is charged with a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and a felony count of vandalism. Gascón says Hunter shattered a glass door early Sunday morning to gain entry to the mayor’s official residence near downtown. He was cut by glass and left blood stains throughout the home. The mayor, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were in the home at the time. They were not injured.

