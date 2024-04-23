Swedish customs seize around 1.4 tons of cocaine in one of the country’s largest-ever drug busts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish customs official has told local media the group made one of the country’s biggest-ever cocaine seizures after confiscating around 1.4 tons of the drug last week in a port near Stockholm. The drug was discovered in a container in the Nynashamn port, south of Stockholm, on April 18, Stefan Granath of Swedish customs told broadcaster SVT. Six men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in its transport. Granath said the drug likely was meant for the European market and that Sweden was only a transit country. The volume of cocaine seized by Swedish customs peaked in 2022, when 1,812 pounds were confiscated, according to official figures.

