Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow armed teachers, a year after deadly Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers have passed a bill that would let some teachers and staff carry concealed handguns on public school grounds. If Republican Gov. Bill Lee signs the bill into law, it would be the biggest expansion of gun access in the state since last year’s deadly shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville. Protesters loudly chanted “Blood on your hands” after Tuesday’s vote, leading the House speaker to order the galleries cleared. The bill would bar disclosing which employees are carrying guns to anyone other than school administrators and police, meaning parents and other teachers wouldn’t know. A principal, school district and law enforcement agency would have to agree to let staff carry guns.

