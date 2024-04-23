The head of Mexico’s detective service says his country is the ‘champion’ of fentanyl production

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s detective service has acknowledged the country is “the champion” of fentanyl production, contradicting President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president has long denied that fentanyl is produced in Mexico, saying that Mexican cartels only press it into pills or add finishing touches. But the head of Mexico’s Criminal Investigation Agency says “Mexico has been the champion of methamphetamine production, and now fentanyl” since the 1990s. Experts agree that cartels in Mexico use precursor chemicals from China and India to make the synthetic opioid and smuggle it into the United States, where it causes about 70,000 overdose deaths annually.

