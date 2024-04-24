A Greek lawmaker faces criminal charges following a brawl in parliament

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliamentary speaker says he will seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate. The member of parliament, who hasn’t been named, was suspended for 15 days. The fight just outside the debate chamber on Wednesday was witnessed by several colleagues. It occurred hours before Greece’s Supreme Court published a list of political parties that fulfil requirements to field candidates in European Parliament election in June. The court excluded the far-right Spartans following a petition from other parties.

