Arkansas panel bans electronic signatures on voter registration forms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has prohibited election officials from accepting voter registration forms signed with an electronic signatures. The state Board of Election Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the emergency rule that says voters will have to register by signing their name with a pen. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the board’s director says the change is needed to create uniformity across the state. The move comes after a nonprofit group headed by a former Democratic lawmaker helped register voters who signed electronically. The group says it’s considering a legal challenge.

