China blasts US military aid to Taiwan, saying the island is entering a ‘dangerous situation’

BEIJING (AP) — China blasted the latest package of U.S. military assistance to Taiwan, saying such funding was pushing the self-governing island republic into a “dangerous situation.” The U.S. Senate late Tuesday passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars. The package included $8 billion for Taiwan, meant to counter the threat of invasion by China, which claims the entire island as its own territory and has threatened to take it by force if necessary. The mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday that the aid “seriously violates” U.S. commitments to China and “sends a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces.”

