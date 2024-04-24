German far-right lawmaker whose assistant was arrested for spying for China keeps up election bid

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German far-right lawmaker says he will dismiss an assistant who was arrested on suspicion of spying for China, but will remain the Alternative for Germany party’s top candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections. Maximilian Krah’s assistant was arrested Monday. Prosecutors accuse the assistant of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament in January. Prosecutors allege that he also snooped on Chinese dissidents in Germany. On Tuesday night, a judge ordered him held in custody pending a possible indictment.

