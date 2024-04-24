IAEA team inspects treated radioactive water release from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant

TOKYO (AP) — A team of experts from the U.N. nuclear agency has inspected the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for a review of its ongoing discharge of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific. A temporary blackout at the plant due to a mishap apparently caused damage to an underground electric cable Wednesday morning and halted the treated water discharges for several hours, though the IAEA team was able to complete its inspection. The plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, said the treated water release resumed and no abnormalities have been found.The International Atomic Energy Agency team on Tuesday began a four-day review of the treated water release, its second since Japan began the discharge last August.

