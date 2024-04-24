John Lithgow takes on the role of the new kid in school for a PBS special celebrating arts education
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Besides being an accomplished actor, John Lithgow is a Harvard graduate who was a Fulbright Scholar at the London School of the Arts. At 78, he went back to school to learn arts education with Los Angeles-area high school students. It was filmed for “Art Happens Here,” airing Friday on PBS with the goal of promoting arts education. In a Q&A with The Associated Press, Lithgow says he understands science and math are important subjects, but art and creativity will make kids excited about going to school in the first place.