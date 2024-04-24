Kansas’ governor vetoed tax cuts again over their costs. Some fellow Democrats backed it

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democratic governor in Kansas has vetoed a broad package of tax cuts for the second time in three months. Gov. Laura Kelly described the tax plan Wednesday as too expensive despite the bipartisan support it enjoyed in the Republican-controlled Legislature. The cuts in income, sales and property taxes would be worth $1.5 billion over the next three years. It would move Kansas from three personal income tax rates to two rates and drop the top rate from 5.7% to 5.55%. Republicans argued that the state can afford the package in the long term but Kelly disagrees. She proposed a new plan worth $1.3 billion over three years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.