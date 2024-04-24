Macron takes part in charity soccer game, showing off sporting prowess

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron showed off his sporting prowess again –this time as Paris gears up to hold the Summer Olympics. Macron, a well-known soccer fan, donned a jersey Wednesday for a charity match alongside soccer legends and celebrity players at a club in Yvelines, west of Paris. The event, which raises money for a children’s health charity chaired by first lady Brigitte Macron, featured a lineup including former World Cup winners Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps. Since being elected in 2017, the 46-year-old has seized multiple opportunities to demonstrate his athletic skills — and physique — in what observers view as a photo-friendly way to brandish a dynamic image as modern France’s youngest-ever president.

