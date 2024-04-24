Slovakia’s government approves controversial overhaul of public broadcasting

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has approved a controversial overhaul of the country’s public radio and television services, a move that critics say would result in the government taking full control of the media. Thousands rallied in the capital last month to condemn the plan, which was widely criticized by local journalists, the opposition, international media organizations and the European Commission. Populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said the changes are needed because the public broadcaster, known as RTVS, is politically biased and “is in conflict with the Slovak government.” The proposed changes would mean it is replaced by a new organisation. The Parliament, where the Fico’s coalition government has a majority, is expected to approve the changes in June.

