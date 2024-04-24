Top Russian military official appears in court on bribery charges

A top Russian military official arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe has been sent to pre-trial detention after appearing before a court in central Moscow. Timur Ivanov, who’s 48 years old, is one of Russia’s 12 deputy defense ministers. In astatement, Russia’s Investigative Committee said he was arrested on Tuesday evening. It gave no further information, apart from specifying that Ivanov is suspected of taking an especially large bribe. That is a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Investigators told Moscow’s Basmany court Wednesday that Ivanov had conspired with third parties relating to the award of building contracts.

By The Associated Press

