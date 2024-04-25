Congo questions Apple over knowledge of conflict minerals in its supply chain

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Congo’s government is questioning Apple about the tech company’s knowledge of “blood minerals” from a conflict zone in the African country that could be smuggled into supply chains. It’s demanding answers within three weeks. A group of international lawyers representing Congo said Thursday it sent letters to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and its French subsidiary this week. They raised concerns about human rights violations involving the minerals extracted from mines in the country’s east that might end up being used in the company’s products. They included a list of questions challenging Apple to show how it monitors its supply chains in a troubled region where more than 100 armed rebel groups operate.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.