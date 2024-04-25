Here’s why Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape conviction was tossed and what happens next

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court overturned the 2020 rape conviction of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The decision Thursday by the New York Court of Appeals reopens a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures. The court found the trial judge prejudiced Weinstein with “egregious” improper rulings. That includes a decision to let women testify about allegations that Weinstein wasn’t charged with. Weinstein will remain imprisoned because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and sentenced to 16 years in prison. New York prosecutors have indicated they plan to retry Weinstein.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.