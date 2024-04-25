Venezuela broke its HPV vaccine promises, and there’s barely any sex ed. Experts say it’s a problem

PUTUCUAL, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has repeatedly broken its promise to provide vaccines against HPV for free, and many public-school teachers ignore the requirement to teach sex ed. President Nicolás Maduro’s administration claims the well-being of youth and women is a priority. But parents are the ones who have to talk to their kids about the human papillomavirus and pay for the vaccines, which is out of reach for most in the troubled South American country. Most HPV infections are asymptomatic and go away without treatment. But some can lead to genital warts and cancers, primarily of the cervix, but also of the anus, penis and throat.

