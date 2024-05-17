Pride House on Seine River barge is inaugurated by Paris Olympics organizers

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers have inaugurated the Pride House on a barge in the Seine River. The boat is moored between the Grand Palais and the Place de la Concorde in the city center, and is meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ athletes and visitors during the Olympics and Paralympics. French Equality Minister Aurore Bergé says, “France will guarantee that everyone feels like they belong in the celebration.” The initiative is part of a broader movement of pushing the rights of LGBTQ people through major sporting events. The first Pride House was established during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

