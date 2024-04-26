Journalists sign manifesto in defense of Spanish PM and wife, criticize right-wing media, parties

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Spanish journalists have come out in support of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his wife following Sánchez’s announceement that he was considering his future as premier after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations. Sánchez, who is to announce his future Monday, blamed the probe on “spurious” attacks by right and far-right media and political opponents. In support, thousands of journalists Friday signed an online manifesto saying, the attack by the media and judicial extreme right against Sánchez’s wife was a new attempt to subvert the popular will expressed at the polls.

