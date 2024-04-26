Mississippi police were at odds as they searched for missing man, widow says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The widow of a Mississippi man who was found dead says officers from two departments blamed each other for the stalled investigation. Fishermen, not police, found the body of Sudanese Civil War refugee Dau Mabil floating in a river about 60 miles south of where he went missing in Jackson on March 25. Karissa Bowley told The Associated Press that two agencies complained to her about the lack of cooperation in the search. A court said it couldn’t consider rules for an independent autopsy that could shed more light on what happened to Mabil until April 30.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.