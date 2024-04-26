Owner of exploding Michigan building arrested at airport while trying to leave US, authorities say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket. Authorities say Friday that 31-year-old Noor Noel Kestou was arrested Saturday. He was brought back to Michigan and arraigned Thursday on an involuntary manslaughter charge. The March 4 fire and explosion occurred in a Clinton Township building housing a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo, which had more than 100,000 vape pens stored on-site. Authorities have said butane canisters also were in the building. Turner Lee Salter was about a quarter of a mile away when he was struck by a nitrous oxide cannister.

