20 Cambodian soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion at a military base

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s prime minister says 20 soldiers have been killed and several others wounded in an ammunition explosion at a base in the southwest of the country. Hun Manet said in a Facebook post that he was “deeply shocked” when he received the news of the blast on Saturday afternoon at the base in Kampong Speu province. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion. Images from the scene showed a destroyed building still smoldering, and soldiers receiving treatment in a hospital.

