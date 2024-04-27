Russia arrests another suspect in the concert hall attack that killed 144

`MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has detained another suspect as an accomplice in the attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people in March, the Moscow City Courts Telegram channel said Saturday. Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, a citizen of Tajikistan, is accused of providing the attackers with means of communication and financing. Kurbonov will be kept in custody until May 22 pending investigation and trial. Twelve defendants have been arrested in the case, including four who allegedly carried out the attack. Those four, identified as Tajik nationals, appeared in the same Moscow court at the end of March on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings.

