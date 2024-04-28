7 Minnesotans accused in massive scheme to defraud pandemic food program to stand trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seven Minnesotans accused of fraud are set to stand trial in what prosecutors call a massive scheme to exploit lax rules during the COVID-19 pandemic and steal from a program meant to provide meals to low-income children. Opening statements are expected Monday. They are the first of 70 defendants to go on trial in what’s known as the Feeding Our Future investigation. Eighteen others have already pleaded guilty. The seven are accused of collectively stealing over $40 million in what prosecutors say was a conspiracy that cost taxpayers $250 million. Authorities have called it one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the country.

