Blinken is back in the Middle East this week. He has his work cut out for him

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is beginning his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began more than six months ago. He has a lot he’ll try to accomplish during stops in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel this week. Blinken will talk to leaders about the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. He also will reiterate the Biden administration’s opposition to an Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, its push for expanded aid to civilians and the creation of a Palestinian state. It comes as the conflict has created potential problems for President Joe Biden in an election year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.