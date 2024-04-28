Millions of Afghans made Pakistan home to escape war. Now many are hiding to escape deportation

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — For more than 1 million Afghans who fled war and poverty to Pakistan, these are uncertain times. Since Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants last year, some 600,000 have been deported and at least a million remain in Pakistan in hiding. They’ve retreated from public view, abandoning their jobs and rarely leaving their neighborhoods out of fear they could be next. It’s harder for them to earn money, rent accommodation, buy food or get medical help because they run the risk of getting caught by police or being reported to authorities by Pakistanis. Others pay smugglers to get them back into Pakistan, the only home they’ve known.

By RIAZAT BUTT and ADIL JAWAD Associated Press

