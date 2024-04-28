New charges announced against 4 youths arrested in gunfire at event to mark end of Ramadan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced new charges against four juveniles arrested following an exchange of gunfire earlier this month between rival groups that wounded three people and sent participants in a joyful celebration of the end of Ramadan in west Philadelphia running for cover. Prosecutors said Friday that the 15- and 16-year-old youths arrested after the April 10 gunfire at Clara Muhammad Square will be charged as adults. They will face aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault and reckless endangering charges in addition to the firearms counts they faced earlier. A 21-year-old man was also charged with weapons counts. Authorities are seeking others involved in the shooting.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.