Teens plotted to buy guns and attack Jewish people after Sydney bishop was stabbed, police allege

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police allege in court documents that four teenagers plotted to buy guns and attack Jewish people days after a Christian bishop was stabbed in a Sydney church. Five teens were charged in court last week with offenses including conspiring to engage in or planning a terrorist act. News Corp Australia newspapers reported Monday on the details from a police fact sheet tendered to the court. Police allege the teens “adhered to a religiously motivated, violent extremist ideology” and were part of a network that included the suspect arrested in the stabbing of the bishop. Police alleged two of the teen defendants discussed buying guns on April 19, the day the bishop’s alleged attacker was charged.

