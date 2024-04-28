Trial starts in conspiracy-fueled case of girlfriend charged in Boston police officer’s death

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend is set to begin. Karen Read is facing charges including second degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe, 46, in 2022. O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston police. He was found unresponsive outside a Canton home. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later. Read has plead not guilty to the charges. She is accused of striking him with her car and returning later to find O’Keefe in a snowbank.

