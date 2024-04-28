Zendaya tennis movie ‘Challengers’ scores at weekend box office

The sexy tennis drama “Challengers” won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film was considered a test for Zendaya’s star power on her own outside of supporting roles in big brands like “Spider-Man” and “Dune.” Zendaya movies accounted for 26% of the overall box office with the re-release of “Dune: Part Two” in IMAX, which placed ninth on the charts with $1.9 million. Second place went to the faith-based “Unsung Hero” with $7.8 million and a rare A+ CinemaScore. “Civil War” also added $7 million, bringing its domestic total to $56.2 million.

