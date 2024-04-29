A Colombian army helicopter has crashed in a rural area of the country’s north, killing 9 soldiers

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Nine members of Colombia’s military lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in a rural area of northern Colombia. The armed forces said in a statement that the crash was an accident and said the helicopter was taking supplies to troops stationed in the municipality of Santa Rosa del Sur, an area of the country that has recently experienced fighting between the National Liberation Army guerrilla group and the drug trafficking group known as the Gulf Clan. The military statement described the helicopter crash as an accident.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.