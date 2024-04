At least 40 people die in western Kenya after a dam collapses following heavy rains

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say at least 40 people have died after a dam collapsed in the country’s west. The floodwaters swept through houses and cut off a major road. The Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed Monday and water spilled downstream, carrying with it mud, rocks and uprooted trees. Vehicles were entangled in the debris on the roads and paramedics treated injured as waters submerged large areas. Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has already killed nearly 100 people and postponed the opening of schools.

