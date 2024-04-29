Mississippi lawmakers expected to vote on Medicaid expansion plan with work requirement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are expected to vote this week on a proposal that would expand Medicaid coverage to tens of thousands more people, but it includes a work requirement that might not win federal approval. House and Senate negotiators submitted a plan moments before a Monday night deadline. It would require the new Medicaid recipients to be employed at least 100 hours a month in a job that does not provide private health insurance. Or, they could fit into other categories such as being a fulltime student or parent of a child younger than 6. Georgia is the only state with a Medicaid work requirement.

