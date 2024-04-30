A 98-year-old in Ukraine walked miles to safety from Russians, with slippers and a cane

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A 98-year-old woman in Ukraine has escaped Russian-occupied territory by walking almost 10 kilometers (6 miles) alone, wearing a pair of slippers and supported by a cane. Lidia Stepanivna Lomikovska and her family decided to leave the frontline town of Ocheretyne last week after Russian troops entered it and fighting intensified. Russians have been advancing in the area, pounding Kyiv’s depleted, ammunition-deprived forces with artillery, drones and bombs. She became separated from the others. With a cane in one hand and a splintered piece of wood in the other, the pensioner walked all day without food and water to reach Ukrainian lines. Police say she has now been reunited with her family.

