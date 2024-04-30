Alicia Keys, Brian d’Arcy James, Daniel Radcliffe and more react to earning Tony Award nominations

By The Associated Press

Singer Alicia Keys says she was unable to speak after her semi-autobiographical show “Hell’s Kitchen” earned 13 nods when the nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday.

“These are very, very special moments,” said nominee and veteran star Brian d’Arcy James, who is nominated for actor in a leading role for “Days of Wine and Roses.”

The Tony Awards ceremony will be June 16. Academy Award winner and Tony Award-nominee Ariana DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, will be back this year and will produce and choreograph the opening number.

These were some of the reactions Tuesday from nominees:

“It is an exciting morning. I feel great. This is a very special thing. I’ve had the good fortune of being in this position before, but it does not get old, and I do not take this stuff for granted, especially the further I go down the road. These, are very, very special moments.” — “Days of Wine and Roses” star Brian d’Arcy James in an interview.

“I am so grateful for this nomination and for the historic recognition of our entire show. As a kid from Long Island who took the train in to see Broadway shows from 7 years old this is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.” — “Stereophonic” star Tom Pecinka in a statement.

“Ah, oh my god! I haven’t caught my breath. I was sitting on the couch watching the nominations live with my husband, Matt, and when they said our show, I knocked over my glass of water all over the couch and started crying. I grew up in Waitsfield, Vermont, watching the Tonys every year with my mom, so this has been a childhood dream of mine. — “Suffs” book and music writer Shaina Taub in a statement.

“I am absolutely stunned. This season is proof that Broadway is back and the renaissance is here. Thank you to the Tonys for listening to our stories and seeing our hearts. All my love to the other shows and nominees.” — ”The Outsiders” star Sky Lakota-Lynch in a statement.

“I have always felt like doing stage and particularly doing it here has been such a huge part of my career and sort of like finding out who I was as an actor outside of Harry Potter.” — “Merrily We Roll Along” star Daniel Radcliffe in an interview.

“This is unbelievable. This is so special. All of the collaborators that have been a part of this process, everybody being able to get recognized for their beautiful brilliance. I am totally at a loss for words. Don’t ask me to write a song.” — Alicia Keys in an interview.

“I am completely overwhelmed and beyond proud of this show and of the work that all the humans who have touched it have done to bring this story to life.” — “Suffs” star Nikki M. James in a statement.

“I am absolutely honored and thrilled to receive this nomination for my work on ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’ To celebrate being born and raised in NYC and create movement to Alicia Keys music was a dream and to be acknowledged is really special. Shoutout to my hometown, Queens, NY!” — “Hell’s Kitchen” choreographer Camille A Brown in a statement.

“What a wonderful morning! ‘Stereophonic’ is a play about a tortuous creative process but the experience of making it has been one of the most joyful experiences imaginable. I’m proud of my colleagues and castmates whose work was recognized this morning and grateful to be nominated alongside them and many other brilliant performers.” — “Stereophonic” star Juliana Canfield in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to be nominated for two plays I care so deeply about — ‘An Enemy of the People’ and ‘Mary Jane.’ I salute my extraordinary leading actors, Tony nominees Jeremy Strong and Rachel McAdams, for carrying the hell out of these plays eight times a week.” — Playwright Amy Herzog in a statement.