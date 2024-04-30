Pro-Palestinian protesters call on Olympic officials to limit Israel’s participation in Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters have called on Olympic officials to limit Israel’s participation at the Summer Games in the French capital. About 300 people rallied Tuesday at the headquarters of the Paris Olympics’ organizing committee, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israel’s “institutional participation” in the Games because of the war in Gaza. The protesters said that Israeli athletes should compete in Paris under a neutral flag, similar to the rules the IOC applied to Russian athletes because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said Israeli athletes will compete in Paris under their country’s flag.

