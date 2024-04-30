The Twins’ home-run sausage is fueling their eight-game winning streak

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are no stranger to unique home-run celebrations. Last season, the team introduced a fishing vest and toy fishing pole to the dugout. This year, it’s none other than a midwestern delicacy — the summer sausage — fueling the Twins’ eight-game winning streak. Hitting coach David Popkins brought a tangy summer sausage into the dugout and beckoned his players to tap it. The presence of the sausage ignited a flurry of hits, including back-to-back homers. After Carlos Santana homered in the eighth, Ryan Jeffers tossed the sausage to the first baseman and the home-run celebration was born.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.