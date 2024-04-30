Tunisian opposition wants political prisoners freed before taking part in presidential election

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s main opposition coalition says it won’t take part in the upcoming presidential election unless political opponents are freed and judicial independence is restored. More than 20 political opponents have been charged or imprisoned since President Kais Saied consolidated power in 2021 by suspending parliament and rewriting the constitution. Saied is widely expected to run in the presidential election that is likely to take place in September or October. It is unclear if anyone will challenge him. The National Salvation Front is a coalition of the main opposition parties including once-powerful Islamist movement Ennahda. It laid out its conditions for presenting a candidate.

