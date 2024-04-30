Workers’ paychecks grew faster in the first quarter, a possible concern for the Fed
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew more quickly in the first three months of this year, a trend that could contribute to higher inflation and raise concerns about the future path of price increases at the Federal Reserve. Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% in the January-March quarter, up from a 0.9% increase in the previous quarter, the Labor Department said Tuesday.