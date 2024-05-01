For ex-Derby winner Silver Charm, it’s a life of leisure and Old Friends at Kentucky retirement farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Michael Blowen can step outside his house anytime and visit retired racehorses at Old Friends, the thoroughbred retirement farm he founded in Kentucky two decades ago. The farm is dedicated to providing dignity and comfort to retired racehorses. Blowen’s favorite resident is 30-year-old Silver Charm. The oldest living Derby winner resides at the 240-acre farm located outside Georgetown, Kentucky. Visitors to the farm can take a guided, 90-minute walking tour while getting up-close looks at some of the farm’s most famous residents, including Silver Charm and I’ll Have Another, the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner. Old Friends has about 250 thoroughbreds in its care at its farms in Kentucky and New York. The Kentucky Derby is Saturday..

