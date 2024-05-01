Japan’s Kishida will stress rules-based global order, support for emerging nations at OECD meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will stress the need for a rules-based international order when he attends a meeting of the Organizations for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris. Kishida begins a six-day trip abroad in Paris, where he is scheduled to give a keynote speech at the OECD ministerial meeting on Thursday. He said he plans to step up efforts to support emerging countries, especially those in the Indo-Pacific region, to join the OECD, whose 38 member nations are mostly developed Western economies.

