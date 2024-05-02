Lewiston bowling alley reopens 6 months after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — It’s a dilemma no business owner should have to face: whether to reopen after a mass shooting. The answer didn’t come easily to Justin and Samantha Juray. But when they did decide to reopen their Maine bowling alley, they didn’t hold back. The reopening is planned for Friday, six months after a gunman killed eight people at the bowling alley before driving to a nearby bar and pool hall and killing 10 more. Patrons will be welcomed with inspiring pictures at the end of each lane, bright paint on the walls and new floors. The Lewiston venue has undergone a complete makeover, giving it a vibrant, airy feel.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.